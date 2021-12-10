Kristen Stewart Just Wore A Strapless Pink Dress On The Red Carpet That's Unlike Anything We've Seen Her Wear—Wow!

Splash News

Recently, Kristen Stewart has been serving one chic press look after another while promoting her latest film, Spencer. From her Met Gala ensemble, to a chic monochrome red look, the 31-year-old actress has been stepping up her style every time we see her. And when we saw her in THIS bright pink strapless dress, we almost didn’t recognize her!

Kristen Stewart stepped out at the Gotham Awards in NYC on November 29th looking like an absolute dream in a stunning pink August Getty Atelier dress. The blonde beauty has been wearing more separates—including a lingerie and menswear combo, so this strapless gown was a major departure but one we’re obsessed with! K. Stew was being honored at the event with the Performer Tribute Award. Other celebs in attendance included Dakota Johnson, who looked gorgeous in a slinky black dress.

Apart from her critically-acclaimed performance in Spencer, Kristen has already won a BAFTA Award, a César Award, and was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for previous roles. And if reviews for Spencer are any indication, many more nominations and awards could be in her future—which also means more gorgeous red carpet looks for us to look forward to from her.

The Twilight star opened up about her role as Princess Diana, telling InStyle last year: "The accent is intimidating as all hell because people know that voice, and it's so, so distinct and particular. I'm working on it now and already have my dialect coach. In terms of research, I've gotten through two and a half biographies, and I'm finishing all the material before I actually go make the movie. It's one of the saddest stories to exist ever, and I don't want to just play Diana—I want to know her implicitly. I haven't been this excited about playing a part, by the way, in so long."