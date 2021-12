The Hopkinsville Christmas Parade went on as planned Saturday night, bringing some much needed Christmas cheer to the community. People lined the streets to catch candy, watch the floats and wish each other a Merry Christmas, with Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman saying it was great to have the parade back after being canceled prior due to the pandemic, though their thoughts and hearts were with neighboring communities that were impacted by tornadoes Friday night.

