A trio of Russian influencers are undoubtedly in for quite the culture shock after an ill-advised prank led to them being sentenced to more than three years in an overcrowded and rather spartan penal colony. The incident in question reportedly occurred in March of last year when the young men hailed a rideshare service to come and get them. The call seemed normal at first as two of the mischievous social media mavens got into the vehicle and asked the driver to open his trunk for their companion. While the man was distracted, they suddenly took off with the vehicle as the third member of the crew filmed the 'hilarious' scene unfold.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO