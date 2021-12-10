ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Demaryius Thomas was found unconscious in his bathroom, police report says

Cover picture for the articleDENVER — The Broncos organization, fans and former teammates of Demaryius Thomas were shocked with sadness Thursday night as word spread that the receiver great had passed away at 33 years old. A family member confirmed to 9NEWS that Thomas had died. He had been living in Roswell,...

Beloved football star Demaryius Thomas suffered cardiac arrest before passing, Roswell police say

UPDATE (CBS46) —The Roswell Police Department has revealed beloved football star Demaryius Thomas went into cardiac arrest before he died Thursday evening. According to an incident report released by the department, officers responded to his Roswell home on Riverside Road around 7 p.m. After struggling to open the gate due to an unsuccessful code entry, police forced the gate open with their hands and rushed to Thomas who was unconscious and not breathing in the shower of his bedroom at the time of their arrival.
Bill Belichick Speaks On Demaryius Thomas: ‘A Great Player But He’s A Better Person’

BOSTON (CBS) — Demaryius Thomas’ time in New England was brief. Yet based on the heartfelt way that his former Patriots teammates reacted to his sudden passing, it’s clear that Thomas made several deep connections in the summer of 2019. On Wednesday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked about what he remembered about Thomas during their time together in 2019. “That’s a very sad and unfortunate situation,” Belichick said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. Great kid that didn’t have an easy start to his life but really embraced every opportunity he had. He had great relationships with...
Von Miller Wears 88 Sticker On His Helmet To Honor Demaryius Thomas

(CBS4) – In the wake of the death of Denver Broncos legend Demaryius Thomas, people are continuing to pay tribute to a player who was respected on and off the field. Von Miller will be wearing a DT decal on his helmet tonight during Monday Night Football. #BroncosCountry @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/p20dajlNS6 — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) December 13, 2021 Broncos Super Bowl champion and current Los Angeles Ram Von Miller paid tribute to Thomas Monday night when he suited up for the Rams. Miller put a No 88 sticker on his helmet in honor of his former teammate. Von Miller of the Los Angeles Rams has...
