Fox News @ Night - Thursday, December 9

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 5 days ago

digg.com

Late Night Hosts Take Turns Roasting The Fox News Christmas Tree Fire

After a Christmas tree was lit ablaze outside Fox News's headquarters on Wednesday, many late night hosts made hay out of the cable news network's commentary on the incident, especially the comments made by "Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt, who somewhat puzzlingly remarked that their tree represented Hanukkah. "I'm...
Fox News

Outnumbered - Thursday, December 2

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
mediaite.com

Bill Maher: ‘If Don Jr. Had Done What Hunter Biden Had Done, It Would Be Every Night, All Night on MSNBC’

Bill Maher showed off his political iconoclastic nature when he called out to CNN’s Chris Cuomo the situational standards of cable news coverage. The host of HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher appeared on set with Cuomo to discuss a variety of topics, which included a defense of parents’ worries over the Critical Race Theory controversy that many progressives believe to be falsely ginned up despite its impact on the Virginia gubernatorial race.
ENTERTAINMENT
Fox News

Cuomo torched by mob boss Sammy 'The Bull' Gravano over nursing home scandal: 'I would never do that'

Disgraced former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was torched by a former mob boss over the Democrat’s COVID nursing home scandal, saying that he "would never do that." The former boss of the Gambino crime family in New York City, Sammy "The Bull" Gravano, tore into Cuomo in a new series alongside former Colombo caporegime Michael Franzese over the deadly scandal that became a black mark on the former governor’s administration.
mediaite.com

Psaki Shreds GOP Lawmakers and Fox Hosts Over Jan 6. Texts: ‘Disappointing, Not Surprising’ They ‘Expressed Horror in Private’ and ‘Were Silent in Public’

Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked on Tuesday for the White House’s reaction to the text messages Fox News hosts and Republican lawmakers sent to Mark Meadows during the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The texts revealed by Rep. Liz Cheney on Monday night kicked off a...
Variety

Chris Wallace to Join CNN Plus After Fox News Channel Departure

Chris Wallace is leaving Fox News Channel, he announced on his program Sunday morning, and will join the CNN Plus streaming-video outlet, a move that abruptly sunders the cable-news outlet’s connection with one of its most recognized and independent journalists. Wallace delivered the news himself, in the last minutes of his “Fox News Sunday,” which he has anchored for nearly two decades on the Fox Corporation-owned outlet.  “I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in. I’m ready for a new adventure. And I hope you’ll check it out,” said Wallace. The words...
WBTAM/WBTFM

Bo Thompson: Media Expert Dr. Robert Thompson

Our media expert Dr. Robert Thompson joins Bo Thompson with his take on Chris Wallace departing from Fox News, the storyline from a popular tv show affecting the stock price of a company mentioned on the show, and Peyton and Eli Manning reportedly being sought by Amazon for its Thursday Night Football coverage.
