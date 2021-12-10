Prince Ave Wolverines fall short in bid for repeat title

pacs football

The Prince Avenue Christian Wolverines came up short in their bid for a second straight Class A private state championship, losing to Trinity Christian in a game played last night in Atlanta. Trinity won the game 55-28.

From PACS Football Twitter…

After a hard fought championship game, the Wolverines conclude their winning season second in state in Single A Private. Congratulations to the Wolverines on a great season! It’s always a great day to be a Wolverine!

