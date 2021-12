CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Misty Morin was excited for her first day back from family leave on Dec. 1. She had no idea it would also be her last day working for Better.com. Morin, who started working at the Charlotte office in March 2021, said she and some of her colleagues were sent an emergency meeting notice from the online mortgage company's CEO, Vishal Garg.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO