ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

NE Ga briefs: UGA students continue fall finals, CCSD holds another vaccine clinic

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KMyiF_0dJDPPao00
Isaiah Berry

University of Georgia students continue this morning the fall semester final exams they began Thursday: UGA’s fall graduation is one week from today.

The Clarke County School District’s coronavirus vaccine clinic is operating out of Stroud Elementary School, dispensing follow-up shots to students at the school on Fourth Street in Athens from 9 til 11 this morning.

The Georgia DOT says it’s a job that will take about six months to complete: traffic planners making plans for the mid-January closure of a bridge on State Route 332 in Jackson County, a bridge that spans I-85. The DOT says the bridge in Jackson County will be replaced; it’s work that is expected to be completed sometime next summer.

Holiday festivities continue around the region, many that were canceled last year because of COVID: Bowman lights its Christmas tree tonight, with a Christmas parade set for Saturday in downtown Bowman. It will step off at 1 o’clock tomorrow afternoon, weather permitting.

From Winder comes word that Isaiah Berry has died: Berry was a Barrow County Commissioner. The former teacher and coach passed away at the age of 74.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGAU

NE Ga notes include end of fall finals at UGA, primary opponent for Sen Frank Ginn

Today is the final day of final exams for students at the University of Georgia: UGA’s fall graduation exercises are set for Friday. Jackson County Republican Ross Harvin says he will run for the State Senate District 47 seat held by Madison County Republican Frank Ginn. Ginn says he will run for another term in the elections in 2022. He was first elected in 2011.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
15K+
Followers
43K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy