NE Ga briefs: UGA students continue fall finals, CCSD holds another vaccine clinic

Isaiah Berry

University of Georgia students continue this morning the fall semester final exams they began Thursday: UGA’s fall graduation is one week from today.

The Clarke County School District’s coronavirus vaccine clinic is operating out of Stroud Elementary School, dispensing follow-up shots to students at the school on Fourth Street in Athens from 9 til 11 this morning.

The Georgia DOT says it’s a job that will take about six months to complete: traffic planners making plans for the mid-January closure of a bridge on State Route 332 in Jackson County, a bridge that spans I-85. The DOT says the bridge in Jackson County will be replaced; it’s work that is expected to be completed sometime next summer.

Holiday festivities continue around the region, many that were canceled last year because of COVID: Bowman lights its Christmas tree tonight, with a Christmas parade set for Saturday in downtown Bowman. It will step off at 1 o’clock tomorrow afternoon, weather permitting.

From Winder comes word that Isaiah Berry has died: Berry was a Barrow County Commissioner. The former teacher and coach passed away at the age of 74.

