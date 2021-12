Most people know where Open Banking started, but the more intriguing question is where is it heading? Marie Walker from Open Future World has the answer to that. Trying to establish where and when Open Banking started, risks causing an argument, particularly if the conversation involves people from more than one country. But what is clear is that Open Banking has now developed into an unstoppable global movement. More than that, there’s a growing understanding that Open Banking is just a starting point in a wider transition towards a world of Open Finance and Open Data more generally.

ECONOMY ・ 12 HOURS AGO