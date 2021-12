Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) has announced that it is expanding the capabilities of its Global Money Transfer service to Visa Direct. The expansion is said to take place for CIBC Personal Banking and Small Business customers, which will allow them to send money in real-time to qualifying Visa debit and credit cards. With CIBC Global Money Transfer (VFM) capabilities that now support Visa Direct, CIBC clients can send funds in minutes to an activated debit card in real time, and in up to 48 hours to an eligible credit card in more than 80 countries with no transfer fees.

