A postman who told an elderly woman that he was too “knackered” to help her up after she fell over on ice has reportedly been sacked by Royal Mail.Thomas McCafferty ignored Patricia Stewart’s pleas for help and left her lying on her doorstep after she slipped on ice in Scotland, last February.Video footage captured by Ms Stewart’s neighbour’s doorbell camera shows the postman talking to the 72-year-old, who can be seen lying on the ground in front of her house.Asked to help, the Royal Mail worker can be heard saying: “I can’t help pal, I’m knackered. Absolutely knackered.”The pensioner...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO