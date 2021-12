Germany-based banks Helaba and Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW) have signed a contract to bundle their competencies in various areas of the Sparkasse business. With the transaction, LBBW plans to expand its position as a provider of custodian services for special funds among public banks. In return, Helaba will become the leading provider in the specialty and precious metals business within the Sparkassenfinanzgruppe. In the contract, the Landesbanken agreed that interest rate, currency and raw material management (ZWRM) for Sparkasse customers would take place with LBBW in the future. Accordingly, Helaba will cease new raw material management business for end customers of the Sparkassen on 30 June 2022.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO