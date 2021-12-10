ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Purplebricks CMO ‘a great fit for Purplebricks’

By Marc da Silva
propertyindustryeye.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePurplebricks has appointed former O2 brand director Ian Cafferky as its new chief marketing officer, replacing Ben Carter as he moves on to retailer Dunelm in the new year. Cafferky, currently interim chief marketing and communications officer at SailGP, the sailing Grand Prix, will join the online estate agency at the...

