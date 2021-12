Data analytics firm IRI has struck a new partnership with ad tech company Amobee to identify and engage with high-value shoppers. Amobee brings to the table its propensity scoring solution known as APS that uses offline purchase data signals for an optimized bidding algorithm. IRI, for its part, has an offline tokenized data set with 500 million all-outlet loyalty cards that represent 117 million unique households in the U.S. Through this new collaboration, Amobee’s bidder can use tokenized household scores to bid more aggressively on high-value consumers and, in turn, less aggressively on low-value consumers.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO