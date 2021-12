The estimated 25,000 Bitcoin 2022 conference attendees will receive a custom non-custodial bitcoin storage card from Arculus, the company said in a Wednesday statement. The cryptocurrency firm owned by CompoSecure, a leading provider of premium financial payment cards, has partnered with Bitcoin 2022 to bring a user-friendly security solution for BTC storage to all who attend the world’s biggest Bitcoin conference in Miami, Florida, in April next year. The card will be co-branded by Bitcoin 2022 and Arculus, and Whale Pass attendees will receive an exclusive, limited-edition Whale Key card.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO