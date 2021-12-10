ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Tipalti raises USD 270 mln

thepaypers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTipalti has raised USD 270 million in series F funding at a valuation of USD 8.3 billion, bringing total funding raised to date to just over...

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

Related
thepaypers.com

Othoz closes EUR 10 million Series A funding

Germany-based AI-based asset management solution provider Othoz has completed a capital increase of EUR 10 million in Series A funding. Othoz offers multi-asset models that analyse the relationships between valuation-relevant data and price developments on international stock and bond markets. This enables the asset classes with the biggest risk premiums to be identified and used as the foundation for portfolio selections.
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Crypto startup Ramp gets USD 52.7 mln in Series A

UK-based crypto payments infrastructure startup Ramp has raised USD 52.7 million in a Series A funding round. The platform provides developers with a non-custodial payment infrastructure that allows for the collection of digital assets from exchanges and then embedding them into other platforms. This Series A raise arrives six months...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Mln#Counterpoint Global Lrb#Durable Capital Partners#Approve Com
thepaypers.com

OakNorth acquires Fluidly

OakNorth has acquired cashflow forecasting fintech Fluidly. The takeover comes nearly 18 months after OakNorth group CEO publicly stated that the lender was eyeing ‘synergistic’ opportunities to acquire fintechs at a reasonable price. Now it seems OakNorth has found one of those opportunities in Fluidly, a business that...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Bitcoin company Nydig draws $7 billion valuation in funding round

New York Digital Investment Group LLC (Nydig] said Tuesday that WestCap Management led a $1 billion growth equity investment in the bitcoin specialist at a total valuation of more than $7 billion for the company. Prior lead investors Bessemer Venture Partners and FinTech Collective also made additional investments, along with strategic partners and existing investors Affirm, FIS, Fiserv , MassMutual, Morgan Stanley , and New York Life. "Our roster of partnerships and strategic investors lays the foundation for Nydig to become the leading provider of bitcoin solutions for businesses in any industry, and this new equity capital will further accelerate progress towards making this exciting network accessible -- and useful -- to all," said Nydig co-founder and CEO Robert Gutmann.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
thepaypers.com

Mesh Payments receives USD 50 mln in funding

Corporate payment and spend management platform Mesh has raised USD 50 million in Series B funding from several investors, including Falcon Edge Capital and Entrée Capital. The new capital infusion will be used to expand its US operations and deliver additional products aimed to transform the way finance professionals manage payments. Moreover, the fundraising was led by Tiger Global, previously known for backing companies like Square and Facebook, among others.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Instant Factoring attracts new external financing of EUR 6.3 mln

Instant Factoring, the Romanian fintech that provides microfinance to small companies, has concluded a new round of external financing of 6.3 million euros. This funding raises the total volume of available capital to EUR 12 million, both for Romania and the entity from Serbia, recently opened. The purpose of the financing is to ensure the necessary capital for the company's development in both markets for next year.
SMALL BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Trulioo brings 6 new customers from crypto world

Canada-based Trulioo has announced six new customers in the cryptocurrency industry: Centbee, GMO Trust, Omni Matrix, Skilling, Strike Protocols and Vintech Capital. Trulioo’s GlobalGateway is a marketplace of digital identity data and services, helping organisations to deploy identity checks that help them satisfy know your customer (KYC) and anti-money laundering (AML) compliance requirements.
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

AscendEX hacked for USD 78 mln worth of crypto

Crypto exchange AscendEX, formerly known as BitMax, has been hacked for an estimated USD 77.7 million. The news comes from to the exchange, which acknowledged the hack, and security researchers PeckShield who have estimated its losses. According to PeckShield, the assets were taken across three blockchains. The exchange lost USD 60 million on Ethereum, USd 9.2 million on Binance Smart Chain and USD 8.5 million on Polygon (formerly Matic).
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

TradeBridge receives USD 100 mln facility from Credit Suisse

Global fintech TradeBridge has closed a USD 100 million facility to further expand delivery of working capital solutions internationally, according to pressat.co.uk. In November 2021, UK-based fintech TradeBridge announced it has closed a USD 100 million securitisation facility with global lender Credit Suisse. The additional funding will support the tech-enabled lender as it scales its cross-border working capital offering to the ecommerce and healthcare sectors.
BUSINESS
osidenews.com

Bloom Science Raises USD $12 Million in Series A Financing

Bloom Science is developing novel engineered and rationally selected microbiome-based treatments for neurological and inflammatory diseases with initial programs in Drug Resistant Epilepsy and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) San Diego CA— San Diego based biotech company Bloom Science announced today it successfully closed a USD $12 Million Series A financing...
SAN DIEGO, CA
thepaypers.com

Lydia gets USD 100 mln in Series C funding

A few weeks after announcing stock and crypto trading, France-based fintech startup Lydia is announcing that it has raised a USD 100 million Series C round. With this funding round, the startup has reached a unicorn valuation. Dragoneer and Echo Street are investing in the startup for the first time, and many of Lydia’s existing investors are putting more money on the table, such as Tencent, Accel and Founders Future.
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Passbase raises USD 13.5 mln in Series A

Germany-based Passbase has announced a USD 10 million Series A funding round, as well as unveiling a previously unannounced USD 3.5 million Seed-2 investment. The company has plans to extend its suite of selfie biometrics and digital identity verification products for know your customer (KYC) checks and security. Both rounds were led by Costanoa Ventures, with participation from existing investors Lakestar, Eniac Ventures, and Cowboy Ventures.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Resolve secures USD 25 mln

US-based fintech Resolve has announced it has raised USD 25 million in equity funding to meet the B2B demand for simplifying their net terms payments and embed B2B BNPL. These new funds will be used to further expand its platform and team to serve the list of B2B companies using Resolve to facilitate net terms payments overall and throughout their supply chains. The funding round was led by New York-based global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners.
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Sympl raises USD 6 mln for its 'Save Now, Pay Later' service

Egypt-based fintech Sympl has picked up USD 6 million in seed funding to expand its merchant network, build technical upgrades, and enhancements and expand across Egypt. Though BNPL has taken off in most parts of the world, it’s yet to pick up steam in Africa, according to yahoo.com. Sympl has found that in countries such as South Africa and Egypt, there is a newfound surge in demand for such services. Company officials have said that they joined forces to establish Sympl because they share the vision that there is a significant opportunity for Buy Now, Pay Later in Egypt, given its populous market.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Brazil-based Stark Bank secures USD 13 mln

Stark Bank, a B2B Open Banking fintech has raised USD 13 million in a round that will finance the expansion of financial products offered by the company and increase the team, according to startupi.com.br. The Series A round was led by solo-VC Lachy Groom and was attended by K5 Global,...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy