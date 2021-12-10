ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

“The movie star is gonna melt…” Trailer drops for Guy Ritchie’s ‘Operation Fortune’

By Zehra Phelan
heyuguys.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTX has debuted a new trailer for the Jason Statham led new Guy Ritchie offering ‘Operation Fortune.’. Super spy Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) must track down and...

www.heyuguys.com

digitalspy.com

First trailer for Dwayne Johnson and Keanu Reeves' DC movie

The first trailer for the upcoming DC League of Super-Pets has finally been released, and it's the news we never knew we needed. The new animated feature has a star-studded cast, which includes The Office US's John Krasinski as Superman, Red Notice's Dwayne Johnson as Krypto the Super-Dog, and Jumanji's Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-hound.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Adds Matthew McConaughey Rom-Com, and It's Already a Top 10 Movie

Fool's Gold might have been a box office disappointment and one of the movies that made Matthew McConaughey swear to never make another romantic comedy again, but the movie is finding new life on Netflix. The 2008 comedy, also starring his How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days co-star Kate Hudson, was among the many movies that joined the streaming service on Dec. 1. Fool's Gold debuted at the number 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today chart.
TV & VIDEOS
theplaylist.net

‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’ Trailer: Guy Ritchie’s Latest Spy Film Pits Jason Statham & Josh Harnett Against Hugh Grant

Guy Ritchie is on a tear right now. After the director’s puzzling choice to helm Disney‘s live-action remake of “Aladdin,” he’s released two films in rapid succession: “The Gentlemen,” his most critically acclaimed film since 2002’s “Snatch,” and then this year’s reunion with Jason Statham, “Wrath Of Man.” He also has plenty more projects on the way.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

First poster and images for Guy Ritchie’s Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre

With a trailer set to arrive this Wednesday, STX Films has unveiled a poster and first look images for Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre, the new film from director Guy Ritchie and starring Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone and Hugh Grant. Check them out here…
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

“Operation Fortune” Poster, Trailer Thursday

The first poster has been released for Guy Ritchie’s new film “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre” with the news also released that the movie’s first trailer will arrive online on Thursday. Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone, and Hugh Grant star in the spy thriller which...
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Wrath of Man star Chris Reilly on working on Guy Ritchie’s latest film + having two different roles in Game of Thrones

Chris Reilly certainly looks the part, when it comes to playing hard-nosed henchmen – but speaking to the Scottish actor, we encountered an affable, approachable man. We were chatting to the performer to mark the release of his latest project, where he collaborates alongside Jason Statham in Guy Ritchie’s latest production Wrath of Man.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Trailer: Dreamworks Animation’s “Bad Guys”

DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures have premiered the trailer for “The Bad Guys,” an animated feature about a team of talking animal criminals. The team of career criminals is led by Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell) alongside safecracker Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), master-of-disguise Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), short-fused muscle Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos), and sharp-tongued hacker Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina).
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

The best trailer you’ll see all year – Everything Everywhere All at Once

It’s come upon us late in the year, but this is a definite candidate for the most impressive trailer of 2021. The Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert) have served up a whip-fast mind-bending mix of sci-fi and action adventure, suitably titled Everything Everywhere All at Once. The film...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The King’s Man’ Review: Ralph Fiennes in a Serviceable Prequel to the Over-the-Top Gentleman Action Spy Series

In the most outlandish scene in “The King’s Man” — if not the strangest scene of the year — Orlando Oxford (Ralph Fiennes), a sneaky aristocrat who will go on to form the first British secret-service agency (and is already acting like a rogue spy), shows up for a meeting with Grigori Rasputin, the fevered mystic and demonic holy man of Imperial Russia, played by Rhys Ifans as if he were starring in a historical thriller directed by Mel Brooks. It’s the eve of World War I, and Orlando intends to exploit Rasputin’s considerable sway over the Tsar to convince Russia...
MOVIES
Variety

Guillermo del Toro and Jane Campion Talk ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘Nightmare Alley’ and Learning to Love Netflix

Jane Campion would like to apologize. “I didn’t get back to you that weekend because I got sick,” she says. “I got food poisoning.” Campion isn’t talking to her publicist or a manager. Nor is she addressing one of the dozens of Netflix handlers who have been by her side continuously since last September as she’s flown all over the world — unveiling her latest opus, “The Power of the Dog,” at film festivals and to Oscar voters. No, the person who Campion ghosted over email is … Guillermo del Toro. Since the two of them are about to talk about...
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Florence Pugh & Rami Malek join Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’

‘Black Widows’ Florence Pugh and ‘No Time To Die’ actor Rami Malek alongside Benny Safdie have joined Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer.’. Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book ‘American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer’, the film is said to be focused on the development of the atomic bomb and would see Blunt reunite with her A Quiet Place II co-star Cillian Murphy.
MOVIES
Variety

‘West Side Story,’ ‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ Lead U.K. Box Office

Steven Spielberg’s acclaimed musical “West Side Story” and beloved canine mascot-hero property “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” were neck and neck for pole position at the U.K. and Ireland weekend box office. Disney release “West Side Story” topped the charts with £1.297 million ($1.72 million), while eOne release “Clifford the Big Red Dog” was just behind with £1.293 million ($1.71 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. Both films were debuts. In its third week, Universal’s previous chart topper “House of Gucci” claimed the third spot with £779,974 and has a total of £7.3 million. Also in its third week, Disney’s “Encanto”...
MOVIES

