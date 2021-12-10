“The movie star is gonna melt…” Trailer drops for Guy Ritchie’s ‘Operation Fortune’

Steven Spielberg’s acclaimed musical “West Side Story” and beloved canine mascot-hero property “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” were neck and neck for pole position at the U.K. and Ireland weekend box office.
Disney release “West Side Story” topped the charts with £1.297 million ($1.72 million), while eOne release “Clifford the Big Red Dog” was just behind with £1.293 million ($1.71 million), according to numbers released by Comscore. Both films were debuts.
In its third week, Universal’s previous chart topper “House of Gucci” claimed the third spot with £779,974 and has a total of £7.3 million. Also in its third week, Disney’s “Encanto”...
Comments / 0