Disappointed in Oz’s Senate run [letter]

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you began your astronomical rise to fame as the “go-to doctor” for advice on diet, exercise and mental and physical health, etc., I was one of your most avid “disciples”! I took your real-age tests and changed some eating and exercise habits. Sometimes I thought you went far afield in...

Dr. Oz launches GOP Senate run in Pennsylvania

TV personality Dr. Mehmet Oz on Tuesday launched his campaign to become the next U.S. senator from Pennsylvania. Oz made the announcement in a Washington Examiner op-ed, which sharply criticized how the government has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic but did not mention the word “Pennsylvania” once. He asserted that “many” of the COVID deaths “were preventable.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Popculture

'Dr. Oz' Going off the Air While He's Running for Senate

Fans in some locations hoping to tune into Dr. Mehmet Oz's hit daytime talk show, The Dr. Oz Show, may be out of luck. Amid Oz's bid for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat as a Republican as Republican Sen. Pat Toomey plans to retire, the celebrity heart surgeon is set to go off the air.
TV & VIDEOS
recordargusnews.com

Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz running for Senate in Pa.

HARRISBURG (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of TV’s Dr. Oz Show after rocketing to fame on Oprah Winfrey’s show, announced Tuesday that he is running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat as a Republican. Oz, 61, will bring his unrivaled name recognition and wealth to a wideopen race that is expected […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Slate

Dr. Oz Gave Dr. Oz Show Staff 15 Minutes’ Notice That He’s Quitting to Run for Senate in State Where He May Not Live

Celebrity doctor Mehmet “Dr. Oz” Oz is running for Senate as a Republican in Pennsylvania, he announced in a 2 p.m. post on the website of the conservative Washington Examiner. According to a source close to the syndicated Dr. Oz Show, which has aired since 2009, Oz sent the program’s staff a one-paragraph email about 15 minutes before the hour informing them that he would be leaving the show to do so. “I can no longer witness the suffering and anger of our countrymen from the safety of our studio,” he wrote.
INDIANA STATE
MarketRealist

Controversial TV Doc Mehmet Oz Announces He’s Running for Senate

Dr. Oz host Mehmet Oz is going from TV stardom to politics. The celebrity physician announced a bid for U.S. Senate on Nov. 30, entering Pennsylvania’s Republican primary. “We are angry at our government and at each other,” Oz wrote in a Washington Examiner essay announcing his candidacy. “We have not managed our crises as effectively as past generations. During the pandemic, I learned that when you mix politics and medicine, you get politics instead of solutions. That’s why I am running for the U.S. Senate: to help fix the problems and to help us heal.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

‘The Dr. Oz Show’ to end amid Mehmet Oz’s Senate run, daughter Daphne Oz to take over with ‘The Good Dish’

On Monday, Sony Pictures Television confirmed it is retiring "The Dr. Oz Show" after 13 seasons. Instead, the health advice talk show will be replaced with a new series co-hosted by Dr. Mehmet Oz’s daughter, Daphne Oz, titled "The Good Dish." "Top Chef" judge Gail Simmons as well as "Next Food Star" winner Jamika Pessoa will join the Emmy winner as hosts.
TV & VIDEOS
