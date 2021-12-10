ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Free sack lunches, COVID vaccines at ‘Lunches On The Geaux’

By Cali Hubbard
WAFB
WAFB
 5 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - NAMI (The National Alliance on Mental Illness) Louisiana and the Louisiana Healthcare Connections will hold “Lunches On The Geaux”...

