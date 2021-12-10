Pennsylvania sees a dramatic surge in COVID cases driven by the Delta variant

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal charge of violating George Floyd’s civil rights, admitting for the first time that he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck — even after he became unresponsive — resulting in the Black man’s death.
An autopsy on former NFL player Phillips Adams reveals he suffered from unusually severe brain disease. Police say the former NFL player killed a prominent physician and five other people in a South Carolina home. Nikki Battiste has the details.
As he approaches his final days as top cop of the biggest force in the county, outgoing New York City police commissioner Dermot Shea has some advice for his successor: "Trust your gut." Take care of our city. Take care of our police department. — NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea. Mayor-elect...
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress averted a catastrophic debt default early Wednesday morning after Democratic majorities in both chambers voted to send a $2.5 trillion increase in the nation’s borrowing authority to President Joe Biden over lockstep Republican opposition. Capping a marathon day, the House gave final approval to...
New York (CNN Business) — The Federal Reserve will wrap up its pandemic-era stimulus program faster and expects to raise interest rates more in 2022 than projected in September. The central bank, which first announced in November that it was "tapering" its monthly asset purchases, said Wednesday that it...
Booster shots of the Covid-19 vaccines already in use are enough to combat the fast-spreading omicron variant, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president's chief medical adviser, said Wednesday at a media briefing. That is, it is unlikely the shots will need to be reformulated to target omicron specifically. "Our booster vaccine...
Washington — The National Archives on Wednesday released hundreds of previously classified documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, nearly 60 years after he was fatally shot in Dallas, Texas. In October, federal agencies asked President Biden to push back the release of certain documents that...
