At the end of his third search for a defensive coordinator in just four years, Ryan Day finds himself at a very different destination. In the hires of Jeff Hafley in 2019 and Kerry Coombs a year later, the young head coach of Ohio State handed the keys to an NFL position coach with no previous play-calling at the college or pro level, but with whom Day had been co-workers in the past. The former's arrival was softened by the presence of a veteran in Greg Mattison, while the latter was a beloved son of Ohio returning to Columbus after an apprenticeship at the sport's highest level.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO