India PM Modi to Make Final Call on Cryptocurrencies

u.today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is going to express his final thoughts on the new regulatory framework that the Indian government has been developing in order to properly regulate the $3 billion industry....

u.today

AFP

Biden nominee for India envoy says will raise rights, Russia

Eric Garcetti, the nominee for US ambassador to India, promised Tuesday to raise human rights and arms purchases from Russia as lawmakers said the concerns clouded the growing relationship with New Delhi. The Los Angeles mayor told his Senate confirmation hearing that he will "actively raise" human rights if confirmed as President Joe Biden's choice as ambassador. "I'll raise them with humility -- it's a two way street on these -- but I intend to engage directly with civil society," Garcetti said. "There are groups that are actively fighting for human rights of people on the ground in India that will get direct engagement from me."
LOS ANGELES, CA
notebookcheck.net

Hackers tweet that India has accepted Bitcoin as official currency from PM Modi's account

India is currently working on a comprehensive cryptocurrency legislation to regulate the digital assets market in the country which may lead to an outright Bitcoin ban. The final say will be on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose Twitter account was hacked to announce India accepts Bitcoin as legal tender immediately after his comments that India should "jointly shape global norms for emerging technologies like social media and cryptocurrencies so that they are used to empower democracy, not to undermine it."
ECONOMY
The Independent

Amid military atrocities, Myanmar public urges gas sanctions

The young woman in Myanmar decided to speak out when she realized that money from the company she loved was now in the hands of the military leaders she hated. She worked for Total Energies, the French company that operates a gas field off Myanmar’s coast with a state-owned enterprise. But in February, the military took over Myanmar’s government and its bank accounts, including those that receive hundreds of millions of dollars each year from the Yadana gas field. As military abuses such as the murder and detention of thousands grew, the young woman joined others across Myanmar in...
WORLD
94.3 Jack FM

India’s top syringe maker asks PM Modi to lift factory shutdown order

MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s largest syringe and needle manufacturer has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to revoke an order to suspend production, part of a broader factory shutdown imposed by a state regulator to curb heavy pollution in the region. Hindustan Syringes and Medical Devices (HMD) has shuttered...
HEALTH
Narendra Modi
charlottestar.com

Putin to arrive in India today, to hold 21st annual India-Russia summit with PM Modi

New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to arrive in India today to hold the 21st annual India-Russia summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be the first in-person meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Putin after their meeting on the sidelines of...
WORLD
Atlantic City Press

Modi’s reform finally hits wall in India, by Andy Mukherjee

Investors must be wondering what promise New Delhi will break next as the ruling party tries to win upcoming state elections. First, the government made a U-turn on the three laws that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to use to shake up the stagnant farm economy. Next, he may delay implementing the four codes that have been billed as the “biggest labor reforms in independent India,” as Bloomberg News reported. Has the Modi momentum finally come up against a wall?
POLITICS
dallassun.com

India has proved it is second to none in adopting technology, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that India has proved to the world that it is second to none when it comes to adopting technology or innovating around it. His remarks came while inaugurating InFinity Forum via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi's vision of Digital India is to ensure Internet reaches, empowers all Indians: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Digital India is to ensure that the Internet reaches and empowers all Indians. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Digital India is to ensure that Internet...
INTERNET
newyorkcitynews.net

Need to jointly shape global norms for cryptocurrencies, social media: PM Modi at Democracy Summit

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Noting that India would be happy to share its expertise in holding free and fair elections and in enhancing transparency in all areas of governance through innovative digital solutions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stressed on jointly shaping global norms for emerging technologies like social media and crypto-currencies so that these are used to empower democracy, not to undermine it.
INDIA
theedgemarkets.com

Russia, India eye finalizing S-400 deal as Putin visits Modi — Global Times

(Dec 6): India is expected to move forward with the delivery of a Russian S-400 missile defense system despite possible US sanctions as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on Monday in New Delhi, Global Times reported. According to Chinese observers, this reflects India's growing...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

PM Modi calls on Indians to make three resolutions for the country: Swachhta, Srijan, efforts for Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): While inaugurating Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called on Indians to make three resolutions for the sake of the country: Swachhta (cleanliness), Srijan (creation) and continuous efforts for Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). In his address to those gathered at...
POLITICS
techgig.com

PM Modi's twitter hacked, hacker tweets 'Bitcoin legalised in India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's personal Twitter handle was "very briefly compromised", the Prime Minister`s Office (PMO) said in a tweet on Sunday. "The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any tweet shared must be ignored," PMO India said in a tweet.
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath calls on PM Modi

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath on Wednesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Chief Economist of the IMF, @GitaGopinath called on PM @narendramodi," Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet. This meeting comes in the wake of an announcement...
WORLD
The Independent

Nagaland: Indian tribal body warns protests to intensify over killing of civilians by army

The top tribal body in India’s northeastern state of Nagaland has warned that protests against the country’s security forces will intensify, as it has demanded answers for the killing of civilians earlier this month.Over the past week protesters have gathered in the state’s Mon district, where 14 civilians were killed in a botched operation by the Indian army, demanding an independent investigation into the 5 December incident. They are also demanding an apology from India’s home minister Amit Shah, who told the parliament that the army fired on civilians because the vehicle carrying them tried to speed away when asked...
INDIA
AFP

Putin hails 'model' Russia-China relations in Xi call

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hailed Russia's "model" relations with China in a call with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and confirmed he would attend Beijing's Olympics, as both countries face increasing criticism from the West. The video call came days after G7 foreign ministers discussed Moscow's sabre-rattling against Ukraine and Beijing's crackdowns in Hong Kong and Xinjiang. The talks also came after both Russia and China were pointedly left out of US President Joe Biden's democracy summit last week. "In February we will finally be able to meet in person in Beijing," Putin said in a television broadcast of the conversation after he said he would attend the Games, calling Xi his "dear friend".
POLITICS
AFP

Blinken begins Southeast Asia tour, with China in focus

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday began a Southeast Asia tour with a first stop in Jakarta that paralleled the visit of a senior Russian official. After talks with Blinken, Indonesian President Joko Widodo hosted Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, a close associate of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Indonesian officials said.
U.S. POLITICS
KHON2

Germany wants EU sanctions slapped on Bosnian Serb leader

BERLIN (AP) — The European Union should slap sanctions on Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik for his efforts to get Serb-dominated areas in Bosnia to secede from the Balkan country, Germany’s new foreign minister said Monday. Annalena Baerbock, who took office last week, told reporters in Brussels that...
POLITICS

