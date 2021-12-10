ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid-19: Nisra records fall in Covid-related deaths

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCovid-19 was mentioned on the death certificates of 29 people in Northern Ireland in the week up to 3 December. That is a decrease of 36 on the previous week, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra). It brings the agency's total, based on mentions of...

www.bbc.com

indianapublicradio.org

93 more Hoosiers are dead from COVID-19

The Indiana Department of Health reported 93 more statewide COVID-19 deaths, Tuesday, driving Indiana’s pandemic death toll up to 17,230. 4,241 new positive tests were recorded Tuesday, with the state’s seven-day positivity rate hitting 14.7 percent. Delaware County reported 48 new, positive coronavirus cases with a seven-day positivity...
INDIANA STATE
willmarradio.com

5 local COVID-19-related deaths reported in the local area over the weekend

(St. Paul MN-) The Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday reported 9042 additional cases and reinfections of COVID-19 over the past weekend, and 46 more deaths. The state is likely to break the 10,000 death mark for the pandemic either Wednesday or Thursday, with the current death toll sitting at 9964. Of the deaths reported over the time period of last Friday at 4 a.m. to Monday at 4 a.m., five deaths were from our local area. Two victims, in their late 40s and early 70s, were from Kandiyohi County. Swift County also had two victims, one in their late 60s and another in their late 80s. And there was a victim in their Early 50s from Stearns County. As for coronavirus cases, 349 were from Stearns County, 67 were from Kandiyohi, there were 55 from Pope, 36 from Meeker, 13 from Renville, 10 from Chippewa and 6 from Swift County. Figures regarding testing over the 3 day period were not complete.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 3-Day Total Of 1,980 New Cases, 24 Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 1,980 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths over the past 72 hours. Of the new cases, 1,799 are confirmed cases and 181 are probable. The 24 new deaths range from Nov. 24 to Dec. 9. Two were in the 25-49 age group, four were in the 50-64 age group and 18 were 65 or older. There have been 9,607 total hospitalizations and 159,390 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,534. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WBAL Radio

Maryland has surpassed more than 11,000 COVID-19 related deaths

The number of deaths in Maryland tied to COVID-19 now tops 11,000, including 11 since yesterday. Maryland reports 1,700 new cases have been reported since yesterday, and it's the third day in a row the daily increase has been above 1,000. Hospitalizations are up to 762 and the seven-day positivity...
MARYLAND STATE
WVNews

West Virginia passes 5,000 reported COVID-19 related deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 5,000 residents of West Virginia have died of a cause related to COVID-19. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources on Tuesday reported 31 additional deaths, eight being new and the remaining 23 discovered through the Bureau for Public Health’s data reconciliation efforts.
CHARLESTON, WV
Southern Minnesota News

Mower County records 50th COVID-19 related death, 75 additional cases Tuesday for cumulative total of 7,513

The Minnesota Department of Health reported Tuesday that Mower County logged its 50th COVID-19 related death in an individual 40-44 years of age. The county also recorded 7,264 confirmed and 249 probable COVID-19 cases Tuesday for a cumulative total of 7,513 since the onset of the pandemic, a rise of 75 from Monday. Health officials added that the total positive cases for the duration of the pandemic, including reinfections, now total 945,445, and over 899,400 people have now been determined as no longer needing isolation.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
oilcity.news

81 more COVID-19-related deaths reported in Wyoming Tuesday

CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) reported 81 additional COVID-19-related deaths among state residents during its weekly update on Tuesday, November 30. There have now been 1,428 COVID-19-related deaths among Wyoming residents since the pandemic began. These are deaths “that have COVID-19 listed as either the underlying or primary cause of death or as a contributing cause of death,” the WDH explains.
WYOMING STATE
kinyradio.com

Alaska report provides details on COVID-19-related deaths

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The state health department reports that many of the people whose deaths were caused by or associated with COVID-19 in Alaska between January 2020 through September 2021 had at least one underlying medical condition. The department, in an epidemiology bulletin released Wednesday, said 658 deaths between...
WVNews

Health Department reports 60th COVID-19 related death

The Lewis County Health Department has received notification of the 60th death in the county related to COVID-19. The department will host a vaccination clinic at WVU Jackson’s Mill Airstrip Friday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. The clinic will offer first and second doses, as well as boosters, with both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines available, along with pediatric doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Sioux City Journal

Woodbury County records five more COVID-19-related deaths, officials urge vaccination amid global omicron spread

SIOUX CITY -- As more cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant pop up around the world, including the first confirmed cases detected in the United States, Woodbury County health officials are encouraging vaccination. Although available COVID-19 vaccines aren't perfect, Siouxland District Health Department Deputy Director Tyler Brock said they have...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: 46 More Deaths Reported, Positivity Rate At 10.6%

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A year after the first COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Minnesota, state health officials on Tuesday reported 9,042 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 deaths. In all, 9,964 Minnesotans have died of the virus since March of 2020. Of the deaths reported Tuesday, four were people in their 30s. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, the state has seen 969,450 cases of COVID-19, including 11,583 reinfections. The seven-day average positivity rate is still above the “high risk” threshold at 10.6% as of Dec. 6, though the figure has declined in the past few days. Still, the state is...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Covid: UK records highest daily case total since pandemic began

The UK recorded a further 78,610 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, government figures show, making it the worst day for infections since the pandemic began in March 2020.That is more than 10,000 cases higher than the previous record daily infection rate, which came during the peak last winter when there were 68,053 infections reported on 8 January.The same data released on Wednesday afternoon showed an additional 165 people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.Experts said the figures demonstrate how vaccines have been providing strong protection against death, as on 8 January there were 985 deaths reported.Of the new infections,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

More than 1,000 suspected drug deaths recorded by Police Scotland

More than 1,000 suspected drug deaths were reported to the police in Scotland during the first nine months of 2021, according to new figures.Police Scotland recorded 1,007 deaths they believe were linked to drug use between January and September this year, 40 fewer than the same period in 2020.The highest number of suspected drug deaths occurred in the Greater Glasgow region, with 265 fatalities in the first nine months of the year, followed by Lanarkshire with 98 and then the city of Edinburgh and the North East, both with 86.The most recent quarterly figures from the police reveal 285 suspected...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS Minnesota

COVID In MN: US Surpasses 800K Deaths, Minnesota Now Over 10K

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As the United States surpasses 800,000 deaths from COVID-19, state health officials in Minnesota reported 2,231 new cases and 54 more deaths Wednesday. That brings the state’s death total over 10,000. The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health bring the total number of people who have been infected to 959,989, and 10,018 deaths have been attributed to the virus. There have been 11,678 reinfections. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate stands at 10.3% as of Dec. 7. That’s above the high-risk threshold, but the rate has been falling for multiple days now. The daily new cases per 100,000...
MINNESOTA STATE
BBC

Health staff 'kicked, spat at, hit and scratched'

Attacks against health and social care workers in Northern Ireland have risen sharply during the pandemic, available data suggests. Workers have reported being bitten, spat at, hit, scratched, kicked, abused on social media and sexually assaulted. Most of the 5,500 attacks recorded in the six months to March were physical,...
HEALTH

