It's a hulking metal-and-concrete platform in the North Sea that has been run as an independent micronation in defiance of the UK government for the last 54 years. But even on Sealand, some seven miles (11 kilometres) off the coast of southeast England, visitors have to show a negative Covid-19 test before being winched up onto the deck. "We have zero Covid cases," Liam Bates, one of the self-declared "princes" of Sealand, declares proudly. "At the moment I think we're one of the only countries in the world that can actually say that," he told AFP.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO