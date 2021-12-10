Forspoken release date revealed for May 2022

Horizon Forbidden West dropped a new trailer at The Game Awards, showing its overhauled stealth and combat in action against a variety of mechanical beasts. Aloy's fit is also one of the stars of this trailer. Our favorite huntress dawns a number of different getups, from classic hunter gear and warrior armor complete with face paint to a spiffy red outfit and some thicker clothing suited to arctic environments. An even greater variety of machines is shown, including a bunch of dinosaur types: mammoths, monkeys, pterodactyls, fiery raptors, some ankylosaurs, a huge turtle, and what can only be a robot version of the Loch Ness monster. Oh, and let's not forget the giant snake, which is doing its best impression of Monster Hunter's Dalamadur.
