Forspoken release date revealed for May 2022

By Hirun Cryer
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 5 days ago
The Forspoken release date has finally been unveiled as May 24, 2022. Yesterday at The Game Awards in L.A., the brand new trailer for Square Enix's Forspoken debuted. You can check out the full trailer in the tweet from the official Forspoken Twitter account just below, and it was here that...

