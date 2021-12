Nothing beats a good game night, especially if you’ve got the right lineup of games to play with friends. (And, let’s be honest, the right snacks on hand.) Throughout the pandemic, it hasn’t always been possible to crowd-in around the coffee table for an indoor game night, though. Luckily, for a good number of games, it’s easy enough to adapt them for Zoom-friendly formats. And there are plenty of fun multiplayer games out there specifically designed to be played online, too. While the pandemic didn’t invent the need for online games to play with friends, it sure did incentivize game companies to bulk up their offerings.

