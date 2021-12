Looking back on 2021 thus far, Jordan Brand delivered no shortage of standout releases. Early on in the year, their Spring/Summer Retros took the culture by storm, effectively putting “University Blue” on the map with the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 4. Collaborations, too, were more than noteworthy, the Jumpman teaming up with beloved names like Union LA and the now controversial Travis Scott. It’s far too early to reminisce on sneakers past, though, as there’s still plenty of releases to expect this December, including a drove of new Air Jordan 1s and the return of the long-awaited Cool Grey Jordan 11s.

