If you still rock 2014's iPhone 6 Plus, we have some sad news for you. MacRumors citing a leaked internal memo it was able to obtain, says that the aging handset will be placed on Apple's Vintage list at the end of this month (which is also the end of this year). Some things get better with age, but unfortunately, smartphones are not one of them because after a few years components like chipsets can't catch up with the latest software.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO