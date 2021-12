Further online sales growth is expected to propel revenues higher at Currys as investors seek positive noises about the retailer’s key Christmas period.Last month, the company said it has easily surpassed pre-pandemic trading in recent months as a recovery in high street footfall has added to continued strength in its digital business.The retailer is due to confirm a roughly 15% jump in sales for the half-year to October in an update for shareholders on Wednesday December 15, compared with levels from 2019.This included a 11% increase in its UK operation, as it saw stores sales recover after restrictions were eased...

RETAIL ・ 5 DAYS AGO