Why C3.ai Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket?

Toward the end of trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.35% to 35,669.27 while the NASDAQ rose 0.44% to 15,304.76. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.51% to 4,657.83. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 51,136,440 cases with around 821,330 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,710,630 cases and 476,130 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,195,770 COVID-19 cases with 617,120 deaths. In total, there were at least 271,874,930 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,340,460 deaths.

STOCKS ・ 1 HOUR AGO