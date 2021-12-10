ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Springfield firefighters called to Linden Towers

By Tony Fay
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rmDPC_0dJDFlQ800

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters were called to a high-rise apartment building on Stafford Street early Friday morning, due to a kitchen fire.

The fire happened at around 1:00 A.M. on the 13th floor of Linden Towers, a senior housing complex near Mercy Medical Center.

Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte told 22News the kitchen fire was extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system. No one was injured in the fire.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Springfield, MA
Accidents
Springfield, MA
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Springfield, MA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Sprinkler#Weather#Firefighters#Senior Housing#Mercy Medical Center#Accident#Linden Towers#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Sports
WWLP

WWLP

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy