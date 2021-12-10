Springfield firefighters called to Linden Towers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters were called to a high-rise apartment building on Stafford Street early Friday morning, due to a kitchen fire.

The fire happened at around 1:00 A.M. on the 13th floor of Linden Towers, a senior housing complex near Mercy Medical Center.

Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte told 22News the kitchen fire was extinguished by the building’s sprinkler system. No one was injured in the fire.

