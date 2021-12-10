Athens and NE Ga could see severe storms Saturday

Showers, thunderstorms move out of metro Atlanta (NOAA)

The weekend weather will bear watching: forecasters say there is the possibility of strong or even severe thunderstorms for Athens and northeast Georgia, with the worst of the weather expected to roll into the region Saturday afternoon.

From Christina Edwards, WSB Radio…

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Metro Atlanta on Saturday, and some storms have the potential to be strong to severe.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined an area of Marginal Risk for much of north and central Georgia, including Metro Atlanta. A Marginal Risk means isolated severe thunderstorms are possible, though they will be limited in duration, coverage, and intensity.

Saturday afternoon’s storms have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts as high as 58+ mph, which is strong enough to knock down a few trees and powerlines.

A line of thunderstorms are expected to move into the northwest portion of Metro Atlanta after 12pm, and the storms will move inside the Perimeter before 5pm. The line of storms will exit the southeast portion of Metro Atlanta after 5pm and exit the region by 7pm.

Behind the rain, cold air will surge into Metro Atlanta, and temperatures will drop from the 70s on Saturday afternoon to near freezing on Sunday morning.

