Hitting performances

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
4-star WR C.J. Williams decommits from Notre Dame

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star wide receiver C.J. Williams tells On3 that he has decommitted from Notre Dame. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Williams had been committed to the Irish since August. Williams sent a statement to On3 regarding his decommitment:. Dear family, friends & supporters,. I would like to start...
Kyler Murray made big mistake on last play of Cardinals’ loss

Kyler Murray made a lot of nice plays on Monday night, but he sure made a big mistake on the last play of his Arizona Cardinals’ 30-23 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals were down 10 late in the game and kicked a field goal with 37 seconds left to make it 30-23. Arizona then improbably recovered an onside kick to give themselves a chance to tie the game. But their final possession went poorly.
College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer News

Urban Meyer is facing yet more media scrutiny for an alleged incident that took place on his Jacksonville Jaguars. And the constant scrutiny is starting to grate on people. The latest incident is an allegation from former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo, who claims that Meyer kicked him during a practice and called him names. Lambo said that he later warned Meyer not to do that to him again, and that Meyer got “aggressive” with him for clapping back.
Buccaneers add Super Bowl good luck charm before playoffs

Does Kenjon Barner make the Buccaneers even better candidates as repeat Super Bowl champs?. It doesn’t seem like much, but the Buccaneers just took a step towards making themselves even more competitive in the Super Bowl race. The signing of special teamer Kenjon Barner to your practice squad may...
Westmoreland football players make it official on signing day

It’s been quite a few days for Cade Yacamelli. First he and his Penn-Trafford teammates celebrating their first PIAA football title, then came the welcome Saturday by the community, all the congratulations they received from their classmates and teachers Monday and Tuesday and being the guest of honor along with the other captains at the school’s Christmas function Wednesday, where they posed for pictures and signed autographs.
Football signing day: The latest on who's going where

College football's early signing period starts today and runs through Friday. Here are the latest updates on where local stars are heading and how Mizzou and area colleges are doing. Football signing day: The latest on who's going where. Recruiting chaos leaves some players on the outside looking in. Grandmother...
Vanderbilt reaches into Louisiana to land elite safety recruit

The Vanderbilt Commodores received a big commitment from safety Jadais Richard from West Monroe High School in Louisiana. Richard, who was committed to TCU at one point, decided to decommit once former Horn Frogs head coach Gary Patterson left Fort Worth. The 3-star safety also had offers from Louisville, Baylor,...
NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Jalen Hurts News

Jalen Hurts didn’t suit up for the Eagles in Week 13 due to a high-ankle sprain. Though he’s making progress in his recovery, the latest update on his status raises more questions than answers. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting that Hurts’ injury situation is a tricky one....
Pete Maravich's LSU letterman jacket fetches nearly $117K

Basketball great “Pistol” Pete Maravich's college letterman jacket sold for nearly $117,000 at an auction over the weekend, more than 50 years after his record-setting career at Louisiana State University.The auction of various Maravich memorabilia, conducted by Grey Flannel Auctions of Scottsdale, Arizona netted over $160,000, including the earnings from the jacket, according to The Advocate. The purple jacket, trimmed with gold and featuring a gold “L” on the left breast, was worn by Maravich during his three seasons as a Tiger It went for $116,924. The rest of the auction items included his 1978 NBA All-Star...
Azore, UTA visit Oral Roberts

Texas-Arlington (3-5) vs. Oral Roberts (5-5) Mabee Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as David Azore and Texas-Arlington will face Max Abmas and Oral Roberts. The senior Azore has scored 21 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 12.8 over his last five games. Abmas, a junior, is averaging 24.8 points over the last five games.
Jackson St. visits Drake

Jackson State (2-8) vs. Drake (6-4) Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State and Drake look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of losses in their last game. Drake lost 90-80 in overtime in Atlanta to Clemson on Saturday, while Jackson State came up short in a 66-56 game at Northern Iowa on Tuesday.
