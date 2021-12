Mr. Beasts magnanimity is known. After all, it is why he is now unquestionably the Oprah of Youtube, spending no less than a staggering $48 million a year making his videos. He loves his stunts and loves to gove away cash; his $3.5 Million ‘Squid Game’ recreation blends them both to the benefit of his followers. On Nov. 24, Mr. Beast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, doubted his version of the squid game, keeping the good parts and deleting the gore, violence, and death. In Mr. Beasts’ fun and safe version, 456 players don green tracksuits and compete in various games for the chance to win a $456,000 prize.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO