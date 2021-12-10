ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaffee County, CO

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-10 10:55:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-10 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest...

alerts.weather.gov

CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Intense Storm Bringing Hurricane Force Winds

DENVER (CBS4) – An intense winter storm is churning toward Colorado bringing with it damaging winds and lots of moisture. This is a system that knocked out power, created mudslides in California and as much as 3 to 5 feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada mountains. Credit CBS4 When the storm hits Colorado on Wednesday morning it will bring many threats with it. Warnings and watches are posted for hurricane force winds, high fire danger, heavy mountain snow and avalanches all in the same day! Credit CBS4 The main concern for the Front Range revolves around the high wind event that starts Wednesday...
COLORADO STATE
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lee WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Stronger gusts are possible with showers and storms this evening. * WHERE...In Missouri, Scotland and Clark Counties. In Iowa, Lee County. In Illinois, Henderson, Warren, Hancock and McDonough Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM Today to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest wind gusts are likely to occur this evening and tonight.
LEE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Mountains, Southern Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 08:28:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Central Mountains; Southern Mountains; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs; Western Uinta Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. * WHERE...Southern Mountains, Central Mountains, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80, Wasatch Mountains I-80 North, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs and Western Uinta Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions will continue. Traction law restrictions are expected.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 20:27:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-15 02:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow showers and strong winds. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties above 5,000 feet elevation. * WHEN...Until 2 AM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwestern San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 03:34:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph near and above treeline. * WHERE...Northwest San Juan Mountains and Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide. * WHEN...Through 5PM this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult at times with blowing snow significantly reducing visibility at times. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
GUNNISON COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 04:14:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Upper Rio Grande Valley, Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 80 mph. * WHERE...La Garita Mountains, the Upper Rio Grande Valley and Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Feet. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
CONEJOS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 04:14:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 95 mph. * WHERE...The Sawatch and Mosquito Ranges in the Central Mountains, and the Sangre de Cristo Mountain Range. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Mountains, Southern Mountains by NWS

BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Riverside County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 12:34:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-15 02:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding and localized flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall and isolated thunderstorms continues to be possible through this evening. Rainfall rates of 0.50 to 0.60 inches an hour, locally up to 0.75 inches an hour at times expected through late this afternoon. * WHERE...A portion of Southern California, including the following areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Valleys and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. This watch includes the Apple, El Dorado, and Bond burn scars. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Debris flow and flash flooding are possible, especially near recent burn scars, including Apple, El Dorado, and Bond burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A winter storm will bring significant precipitation to the area. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.50-1.5 inch west of the mountains, 2-3 inches along the San Diego and Riverside county mountains below 5000 feet, 2-4 inches below 5000 feet in the San Bernardino mountains, and 0.50 inch in the High Desert are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Mountains, Southern Mountains by NWS

BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwestern San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph near and above treeline. * WHERE...Northwest San Juan Mountains and Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide. * WHEN...Through 5PM this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult at times with blowing snow significantly reducing visibility at times. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
GUNNISON COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Uinta Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 03:34:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Uinta Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph near and above treeline early this morning. * WHERE...Eastern Uinta Mountains. * WHEN...Through 11 AM MST today. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult at times. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility at times. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
DAGGETT COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 11:55:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Upper Rio Grande Valley, Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 80 mph. * WHERE...La Garita Mountains, the Upper Rio Grande Valley and Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Feet. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
CONEJOS COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 11:55:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 95 mph. * WHERE...The Sawatch and Mosquito Ranges in the Central Mountains, and the Sangre de Cristo Mountain Range. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southwest San Juan Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow and strong winds. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches mainly above 8500 feet. Higher amounts possible on favored terrain. Winds gusting over 50 mph near and above treeline. * WHERE...Southwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...Heavy snow and strong winds will diminish through noon, but light to moderate snow will linger into the afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult if not impossible due to blowing and drifting snow reducing visibility to near zero at times. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwestern San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Uncompahgre Plateau, Dallas Divide WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph near and above treeline. * WHERE...Northwest San Juan Mountains and Uncompahgre Plateau and Dallas Divide. * WHEN...Through 5PM this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult at times with blowing snow significantly reducing visibility at times. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
GUNNISON COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

