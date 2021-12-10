Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 12:34:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-15 02:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding and localized flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall and isolated thunderstorms continues to be possible through this evening. Rainfall rates of 0.50 to 0.60 inches an hour, locally up to 0.75 inches an hour at times expected through late this afternoon. * WHERE...A portion of Southern California, including the following areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Valleys and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. This watch includes the Apple, El Dorado, and Bond burn scars. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Debris flow and flash flooding are possible, especially near recent burn scars, including Apple, El Dorado, and Bond burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A winter storm will bring significant precipitation to the area. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.50-1.5 inch west of the mountains, 2-3 inches along the San Diego and Riverside county mountains below 5000 feet, 2-4 inches below 5000 feet in the San Bernardino mountains, and 0.50 inch in the High Desert are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO