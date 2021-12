Metallica fans can join the group’s 40th anniversary celebration even if they’re not in the group’s hometown. The quartet will stream both of its upcoming concerts from the Chase Center in San Francisco -- at midnight Friday (12 a.m. Saturday) and Sunday (12 a.m. Monday) -- online via Amazon Music, the Amazon Music Twitch channel and Prime Video. The shows will begin the group’s relationship with the Coda Collection, a Prime Video channel, which will regularly add other Metallica content to its lineup. More details via bit.ly/metallica40live.

MUSIC ・ 6 HOURS AGO