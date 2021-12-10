Prominent National Sports and Entertainment Facility Developer to Bring Massive Sports Complex to Murfreesboro
A prominent national sports and entertainment facility development company announced today it has selected Murfreesboro, Tenn., (Rutherford County) as the next site for its $350 million, 260-plus acre, multi-use family sports, and entertainment complex that will feature state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor athletic facilities for numerous recreational and professional sports. The Legacy...news.murfreesboro.com
