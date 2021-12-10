William “Bill” Paschal Rogers, Jr. obituary

Our beloved William Allen Oster Jr. passed away at home in the Villages on Sunday, November 21, 2021. He was born in Providence, Rhode Island on September 18, 1939, the son of William Allen and Edna Adella (Barney) Oster. He was the husband to wife Barbara (Otto) Oster, whom he married on September 15, 1973 and doted on for 42 years until her passing in 2015. He was father to sons Michael Steven Oster (wife Carolyn), Dr. Richard Todd Oster (wife Debra), and Jeffrey Mark Oster. His loyal dog, Peanut, kept him company these recent years since Barb’s passing. Bill and Barb came to the Villages in August of 2001 and, being the generous people they were, became immediately involved in a number of the Villages charities and groups serving the local communities including Villagers for Veterans through which Bill drove veterans to appointments and helped support his military community. Barb and Bill organized events and benefits that raised thousands of dollars for various charities. Bill was instrumental in the planning and execution of Honor Flights that flew hundreds of veterans to Washington D.C. to tour war memorials; he was honored to attend a flight in 2021 as a veteran. Prior to the Villages, he and Barbara resided in Wakefield, Rhode Island. Bill enlisted in the United States Navy in 1958 serving 19 years in active duty achieving the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer. After leaving active duty, he worked on submarines at Electric Boat in Groton, CT and volunteered with the Disabled American Veterans in his spare time. Bill was later self-employed doing television repair prior to his full retirement in 2001. Bill had a story for all occasions, was quick with a corny joke, and thrived off connections with family and loved ones. He was an avid golfer and made immediate friends with whomever was added to his foursome. He often thought best with his stomach, sharing meals he would never let you pay for and talking way past dessert into the evening about all that was Life. It seemed he could lead you to the solutions already inside you – he pointed to you as you spoke the key sentence and said “click!” His deep caring for others radiated warmth giving a sense of home to anyone who entered his house. Bill gave us all so much: humor, advice, support, and time. He was deeply loved and will be missed.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO