ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Bobsleigh & Skeleton | World Cup | Winterberg

olympics.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBobsleigh and Skeleton pilots remain in Germany for the...

olympics.com

Comments / 0

Related
olympics.com

BWF World Championships: HS Prannoy fights back to make second round

Indian badminton player HS Prannoy bounced back from a game down to win his opening match in the men’s singles at the BWF World Championships 2021 in Huelva, Spain on Monday. Ranked No. 32, the Indian beat the current world No. 9 and eighth seed Angus NG Ka Long...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skeleton#Eis#Bobsleigh Skeleton
The Independent

A closer look at the shortlist for the 2021 Sports Personality of the Year

The BBC has announced the shortlist for the 2021 Sports Personality of the Year Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the six contenders.Tom DaleyHe won gold in the 10m syncro diving at Tokyo 2020 to take his Olympic medal haul to four.Is @TomDaley1994 your choice for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021?#SPOTY pic.twitter.com/Yf5TxV3zBI— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 13, 2021Of all the 65 medals Team GB won at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, arguably none was better received than the long-awaited gold for Daley, 13 years after his first Games appearance in Beijing aged just 14.Daley...
SPORTS
olympics.com

Inspiring skiers and snowboarders star in new Olympic Channel Original Series, ‘Snow Game’

What does it take to prepare for a Winter Olympic Games?. That is the question at the heart of the new Olympic Channel Original Series, Snow Game. The six-part docu-series follow the stories of six remarkable athletes, four skiers and two snowboarders, as they double down on their training for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games slated to begin next February.
MUSIC
olympics.com

Alena Kostornaia out of Russian nationals due to injury

Alena Kostornaia will miss this month's Russian figure skating championships, putting her Olympic hopes on ice. The Russian skating federation announced the news on its website on Monday (13 December), saying that Kostornaia was injured, but offering no further detail. The national championships are set for 23-26 December in St....
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
olympics.com

BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu cruises into third round

India’s PV Sindhu opened her title defence in the women’s singles with a straight-games win over Slovakia’s Martina Repiska at the BWF World Championships 2021 in Huelva, Spain on Tuesday. Seeded sixth, the Indian badminton ace dominated the unseeded Slovak in the second round to win 21-7,...
SPORTS
The Independent

James Anderson keen to create good memories on final trip to Adelaide

England’s James Anderson has almost two decades of mixed memories to look back on at the Adelaide Oval and is hoping to remember what should be his final visit for the right reasons.Anderson first stepped out at the picturesque ground as a 20-year-old tyro in 2003 and will do so again in this week’s day/night second Test at the grand old age of 39, the most prolific and enduring seamer to have played the game.It will be his 10th appearance here across all formats, more than many international cricketers get at their home ground, but his five Tests have...
SPORTS
olympics.com

Elise Christie announces retirement from short track speed skating

Three-time world champion Elise Christie has announced her retirement from short track speed skating. In a post shared on her social media account on Tuesday (14th December), the Briton said "I've been putting this off." "I will have a lot to say and I know a lot of people with...
SPORTS
olympics.com

Tokyo 2020, not IPL the most tweeted sports event in India in 2021

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics was the most tweeted about sports event in India in 2021, according to social media giant Twitter. India performed splendidly at the Games - winning seven medals, the biggest haul in a single edition by the country. Between January 1 to November 15, 2021, the #Tokyo2020...
WORLD
AFP

Australia reel as Cummins out of second Test after Covid contact

Australia were reeling Thursday after captain Pat Cummins was ruled out just hours before the second Ashes Test against England for being a close contact of a positive Covid-19 case. "Cummins is understandably very disappointed not to be able to captain Australia for the day-night Test in Adelaide," said Cricket Australia.
WORLD
olympics.com

Why Olympian Arvind Singh was forced to compete in single sculls

In his first international tournament in single sculls, India’s Arvind Singh struck gold. The Olympian clocked 7.55.942 minutes to clinch the gold medal in lightweight men’s single sculls at the Asian Rowing Championships in Pattaya, Thailand on Sunday. The 25-year-old’s latest triumph, however, was rooted in lack of...
SPORTS
olympics.com

Indian long-jumper Shaili Singh undergoing six-year development program, says coach Robert Bobby George

Rising Indian long jumper Shaili Singh has found a guiding light in India's lone medallist at the World Championships Anju Bobby George and coach Robert Bobby George. The journey for long jumper from Jhansi began after Robert spotted her at the 2017 National Junior Athletics Championships in Manglagiri, Vijayawada. The coach believed in her potential even though she didn't have the best technique. He has planned a six-year development program to groom the prodigy.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy