Alan Wake was the first Remedy Entertainment game where we were planning on a sequel already when working on the first game. It was a lesson learned from Max Payne, our breakout hit game, where the idea of a sequel never crossed our minds before the game was out. With Max Payne, it all worked out great in the end, even if the first story wasn’t planned with a follow-up in mind. But so, with Alan Wake, we were thinking about a sequel early on.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO