Learn Machine Learning and AI in new NVIDIA course

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 5 days ago
NVIDIA has partnered with iD Tech to create a new Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Course that will be starting in February 2022, with scholarships available based on need. “Our Scholarship Programs have provided tens of thousands of educational experiences to underserved students to attend iD Tech programs” explains...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
bnl.gov

Department of Energy Announces $5.7 Million for Research on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) for Nuclear Physics Accelerators and Detectors

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $5.7 million for six projects that will implement artificial intelligence methods to accelerate scientific discovery in nuclear physics research. The projects aim to optimize the overall performance of complex accelerator and detector systems for nuclear physics using advanced computational methods.
BROOKHAVEN, NY
martechseries.com

ElectrifAi Exhibiting Pre-Built Machine Learning Models at AI Summit New York

Delivering fast and reliable machine learning business solutions. ElectrifAi, one of the world’s leading companies in practical artificial intelligence (AI) and pre-built machine learning (ML) models, is exhibiting its pre-built ML models today at the AI Summit New York. Marketing Technology News: Sublime Enhance Their Mobile Video Capabilities with...
BUSINESS
