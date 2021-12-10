Extra Points: Rooting Interests

The New England Patriots are shuffling around players ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. The team held its first practice on Tuesday, one day ahead of their normal schedule for a Sunday game which would have them commencing practice on a Wednesday. The team is dealing with a handful of injuries, and they placed tight end Dalton Keene, already on injured reserve, on the COVID-19/reserve list. It will be worth monitoring to see if any other cases sprout up around the team. There also seems to be a non-COVID illness spreading around the locker rooom, with multiple players listed with one on the injury report.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO