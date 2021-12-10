ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Extra Points: Rooting Interests

By Bryan Dee
wtmj.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Packers get no help from the Vikings. Minnesota beats Pittsburgh on Thursday Night Football, which means the Packers will have to wait at least another week to clinch the NFC North crown. While the division on hold, the Packers can make...

The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
The Spun

Look: Text From Packers Quarterback’s Wife Going Viral

Kurt Benkert’s wife passed the vibe check. On Tuesday, the Packers backup quarterback shared a funny text from his wife after Sunday’s 45-30 win. For the first time in four NFL seasons, Benkert dressed for the game and saw his first NFL action. The 26-year-old played two snaps, kneeling both times to seal the Packers’ win. After his career-high in playing time, Benkert got a notification from his wife.
wtmj.com

Packers turn the tides, beat Bears on SNF

A 10-3 record sounds pretty good to us. Packers OT in its entirety, commercial-free can be heard right here!. Larry McCarren called it “total dominance in the second half.” He wasn’t kidding. Aaron Rodgers was 29-37 for 341 yards and 4 touchdowns as the Packers earned a...
FanSided

KC Chiefs work out former Cowboys running back

The Kansas City Chiefs look like they should be fairly confident in the first few layers of talent in the backfield, but general manager Brett Veach is always looking for further depth and potential prospects, which is why they recently hosted running back Brendan Knox for a free agent workout, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
The Spun

Anonymous Jags Player’s Quote On Urban Meyer Going Viral

An anonymous Jacksonville Jaguars player has a pretty damning quote on Urban Meyer in the wake of the latest drama. Meyer is in Year 1 as an NFL head coach, but it’s unclear if he’ll make it to a second season. The Jaguars are bad, at 2-11 on the season, and there’s been a constant swirl of drama surrounding the first-year NFL head coach.
The Spun

Vikings Claimed Veteran Running Back On Monday

Despite putting on a monster performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers this past Thursday, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is still battling a fairly serious shoulder injury. So the Vikings are bringing in some reinforcements in case there are any setbacks. On Monday, the Vikings announced that they claimed veteran...
fox40jackson.com

Michele Tafoya’s NBC role changing after Kaepernick remarks on ‘The View’: report

Michele Tafoya will no longer be the sideline reporter for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” after this season, according to a report. NBC’s coverage of the upcoming Super Bowl in February is expected to be her final appearance on the sideline for the network, the New York Post reported. Her role afterward remained unclear.
The Spun

Former NFL Referee Admits Major Mistake On Sunday

A former NFL referee admitted on Sunday that a major officiating mistake was made late in the Bucs’ win over the Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, thanks in part to a questionable defensive pass interference penalty called on the Bills. Tom Brady was unable to connect on a...
The Spun

Buccaneers Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed veteran tailback Giovani Bernard on injured reserve. With him out for at least the next three games, the defending champions have a need at running back. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Buccaneers have signed Kenjon Barner to their practice squad....
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Kirk Herbstreit News

ESPN had exciting news to share with its audience this Tuesday regarding its coverage for Week 18 of the NFL season. The network will premiere its Monday Night Football: Doubleheader Saturday on Jan. 8. Both matchups that’ll air on ESPN will have playoff implications. The two games will be announced...
The Spun

College Football World Shocked By Oregon Coaching News

After watching Mario Cristobal make way for Miami last week, Oregon finally settled on Dan Lanning as the school’s new head football coach on Saturday. The Georgia defensive coordinator is one of the top assistants in the country and will now have a career opportunity to take over the Ducks.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots make a flurry of transactions to start preparations for Week 15

The New England Patriots are shuffling around players ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. The team held its first practice on Tuesday, one day ahead of their normal schedule for a Sunday game which would have them commencing practice on a Wednesday. The team is dealing with a handful of injuries, and they placed tight end Dalton Keene, already on injured reserve, on the COVID-19/reserve list. It will be worth monitoring to see if any other cases sprout up around the team. There also seems to be a non-COVID illness spreading around the locker rooom, with multiple players listed with one on the injury report.
The Spun

Bears Fans Will Like What Aaron Rodgers Said About Justin Fields

It’s not often Bears fans will like something that Aaron Rodgers says or does, but his comment on Justin Fields should qualify. Rodgers went onto The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and praised Fields for how he played on Sunday night. He thinks that Fields is really talented and has a lot of star qualities.
Pewter Report

Bucs Release WR, Sign 1 To Practice Squad

On Tuesday, the Bucs announced they have released wide receiver John Hurst from the practice squad. In his place, the team has added punter Sterling Hofrichter to the practice squad. Regular punter Bradley Pinion has struggled of late, hitting several dismal punts in recent games. Adding Hofrichter should create some pressure on Pinion if he continues to struggle.
FanSided

NFL’s ruling on Yannick Ngakoue’s dirty hit is infuriating

The Washington Football Team will be forced to play without Logan Thomas for the rest of the 2021 season. The reason for that? A knee injury, which was initially feared to be a torn ACL. The silver lining is that Thomas avoided the worst, but it’s tough for fans to see the positive given how the injury happened, and rightly so.
zonecoverage.com

NFL Executive Rips Into Kirk Cousins

There are three things in this world that are certain; life, death, and people disagreeing about whether or not Kirk Cousins is good at football. Cousins has become almost as divisive as the political landscape in this country. One Twitter search and you can find every opinion from “he should be an MVP candidate” to “he’s the worst possible type of quarterback you could ever have for your franchise.” The truth likely lies somewhere in the middle.
Yardbarker

Old Odell Beckham Jr. quote goes viral after his positive test

One of Odell Beckham Jr.’s old quotes seems to have aged extremely poorly. A Beckham quote from October 2020 went viral this week. At the time, the star receiver told reporters that he did not believe he could contract COVID-19. “Not in an arrogant way,” said Beckham, per USA...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Aaron Rodgers News

Aaron Rodgers had a concerning admission following the Green Bay Packers’ win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday night. The MVP quarterback has been playing through a fractured toe injury. Rodgers admitted on Sunday night that the toe injury has gotten worse. “It feels worse,” Rodgers said following the...
Larry Brown Sports

Deion Sanders pulls off most shocking move in college recruiting history

Deion Sanders has pulled off one of the biggest upsets in college football recruiting history. Travis Hunter, the No. 1-ranked recruit in the country, has informed the Seminoles he is backing out of his commitment with them to play for Sanders at Jackson State. Hunter, who previously had Florida State logos plastered all over his Twitter bio, has confirmed the massive news.
