Book Review: The Past, Present, and Future of Poop

I promised you that I would get going on Christmas present ideas over the next couple of weeks – which is all we have left I know – and I thought it would be good to start with these three which we review on the podcast today. In addition to this we also dive into the Big Light Debate and our Style Surgery looks at how to paint a room with a sloping ceiling when you’re not sure what’s wall and what’s ceiling and where should you stop and start. Do have a listen here but, in short, I would say stop trying to work out what is ceiling (traditionally horizontal) and what is wall (usually vertical) and view them instead as surfaces that you want to colour and think about the zones of the room and paint them that way. So sleeping or sitting, or resting or chatting. Shall I wrap that corner or highlight the architectural features?

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO