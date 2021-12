With the launch of the first Orient Express train nearly 150 years ago, Georges Nagelmackers turned a dream into a reality. Since then, the train has clocked up to almost 2.5 million miles; as a matter of fact, the train travels nearly 100,000 miles throughout just one season. To offer travelers an unforgettable journey through one of the world’s most beloved countries, Italy, Orient Express of Accor Group is launching the Orient Express La Dolce Vita, which will welcome its first passengers in 2023. Below is a sneak peek at the marvelous new addition that looks enchanting, takes you back in time, and can surely beat the record of its predecessor of 30 proposals on board annually. Let us take a look at the very inviting images of the exquisite Orient Express La Dolce Vita:

