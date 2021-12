Ginger hasn’t been around for that long compared to some other tools in its category, but it’s managed to build a name for itself very fast. The program has gone through a lot of development over the years and its authors are clearly listening to community feedback. It also has a free version that can help you get a good idea of what it has to offer. All in all, Ginger is a great choice for those who’re serious about their writing and want to get the most out of every sentence they write. Even if you consider yourself an experienced writer, you should still give it a chance – you might be surprised by what you discover.

