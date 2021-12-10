ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Salzburg Festival projects return to normal next summer

By RONALD BLUM Associated Press
Times Daily
 5 days ago

The Salzburg Festival is projecting for a return to normal next summer, announcing a schedule...

www.timesdaily.com

theviolinchannel.com

Salzburg Festival Announces New President

The Salzburg Festival has named Kristina Hammer as its new President, with an initial five-year contract running from January 2022 to December 2026. The board voted unanimously in Hammer's favor, following a final round where six shortlisted applicants pitched their concepts for the festival. Hammer has a background in marketing...
SOCIETY
wortfm.org

The Winter Festival of Poetry Returns

Local author and poet, James P. Roberts, joins Friday Buzz host, Kai Brito, to talk about the 2022 Winter Festival of Poetry. Festival is sponsored by the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poetry, where Jame serves as the regional Vice-President. Did you enjoy this story? Your funding makes great, local journalism like...
FESTIVAL
South Pasadena News

Eclectic Music Festival Returns!

South Pasadenans, it’s time to get your 2022 calendar set for the return of popular events post–pandemic – including our unique and beloved Eclectic Music Festival and Arts Crawl. The South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce has set the date of Saturday, April 30,. 2022, for the return...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
NME

Outlook Festival to launch in UK next summer

Outlook Festival has announced that the Croatian-based soundsystem event is heading to the UK in 2022. The four-day festival, which will continue to celebrate soundsystem culture and bass music much like it did in its early beginnings, is set to take place at Cheshire’s Cholmondeley Castle, kicking off on June 30 through to July 3.
ENTERTAINMENT
Cleveland Jewish News

Park Day Camp to return next summer

Park Synagogue’s Park Day Camp will return to its Pepper Pike campus for summer 2022 sessions. Planning to offer two eight-week options, the camp is geared toward campers entering pre-kindergarten through sixth grade. The camp will be held from June 13 through Aug. 5. “We were incredibly sad we...
PEPPER PIKE, OH
cbslocal.com

Pride On The Shore Music Festival Coming To Pittsburgh This Summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new music festival is coming to Pittsburgh this summer. The first annual Pride on the Shore concert is scheduled for June 3 at Stage AE. It will kick off Pride Month. Organizers have not yet announced the lineup of performers, but tickets go on sale Friday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Times Daily

Group reissues local history documentary

A locally made 2004 documentary about the history of Lauderdale County is being re-released. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
Huron Daily Tribune

Lighthouse keeper program returning in summer

After a successful run this past summer, the Pointe Aux Barques Assistant Keeper Program is planned to return next summer for a longer period of time. The program will run from June to September 2022, with the assistant keepers required to participate for at least one full week. The program is one of at least 15 throughout Michigan.
PORT AUSTIN, MI
Inside the Magic

Surprise Artist Returns For EPCOT’s Next Major Festival

EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts event, which happens once a year, will continue next year with a very special Guest. The Festival of the Arts event at Disney’s EPCOT is an immersive experience that lets Guests explore various local and international arts with three main categories, including culinary arts, performing arts, and the visual arts. When thinking about this exciting event, it makes sense for it to take place at Disney World’s EPCOT Park as EPCOT itself is a celebration of which Disney describes as an amazing, immersive tour of artists from around the world. One special fan-favorite artist has just announced their return to this festival.
LIFESTYLE
NWI.com

Santa returns in back-to-normal Snowflake Parade

MICHIGAN CITY — Onlookers seemed delighted to welcome Santa Claus back to Michigan City in the back-to-normal, annual Snowflake Parade downtown on Saturday. Last year, the units were stationary at Washington Park for people to drive by and look at because of COVID-19 restrictions. “It’s nice to get out again,”...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Times Daily

Holiday rom-com 'With Love' follows Latino family for a year

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After slogging through a universally difficult 2020 and with Christmas approaching, Gloria Calderón Kellett sought out a trusted form of escape. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription...
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Society
Secret Chicago

City Winery’s Winter Domes Have Returned To The West Loop

Last year, as winter gripped hold of Chicago and the global pandemic forced restrictions on indoor dining some of the places we turned to were Chicago’s renowned outdoor patios and rooftops. Thriving utopias in the summer months, we saw rooftops and patios reinvent themselves during the winter months with igloos, fire pits, and much more offering memorable nights beneath the stars. One of the places that was doing this before Covid began wreaking havoc on our shores was Chicago’s beloved City Winery .
CHICAGO, IL
Shropshire Star

Festival returns to Whittington

The Whittington Music Festival will return to the picturesque setting of its Shropshire village home next year. It moved to Holy Trinity Church in Oswestry this year with three sell out concerts just days after Covid restrictions were lifted in May. The programme for the 2022 Festival will provide early...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Belinda Carlisle on The Go-Go’s Renaissance: “There’s a Lack of Authenticity in Music”

This town is falling head over heels for The Go-Go’s all over again. The pop-punk quintet was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Oct. 30, and The Go-Go’s musical, Head Over Heels, starring Lea DeLaria and RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Alaska 5000, is running at the Pasadena Playhouse until Dec. 10. “People assume that you’re put together by a Simon Cowell,” says lead singer Belinda Carlisle, 63. “But we put ourselves together. We had no idea how to play instruments, how to write songs, how to do anything. And going from that in 1978 to being probably the...
PASADENA, CA
KFYR-TV

Religious sisters moving to Dickinson by next summer

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Dickinson catholic community is looking forward to welcoming new sisters into their parishes. The Handmaids of the Heart of Jesus will be moving to town and establishing roots in Dickinson by next summer. Four to six sisters will be part of the move. They will...
BISMARCK, ND
pasadenanow.com

New Music Festival ‘This Ain’t No Picnic’ Announced for Rose Bowl Next Summer

A new format music festival with six stages of artists spanning a wide range of genres from the past, present, and future is coming to the Rose Bowl next summer. This Ain’t No Picnic, coming August 27 and 28, will offer up LCD Soundsystem, The Strokes, and Le Tigre among the performers. In this show, Le Tigre are reuniting for their first performance in 12 years.
LOS ANGELES, CA

