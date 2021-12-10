You Might Want To Sit Down Before Seeing Jennifer Lopez's Latest Instagram—Her New Hair Is Wild!

Shutterstock via Kathy Huchins

Jennifer Lopez has made some dramatic changes to her hair over the years, but her latest transformation is quite possibly the most significant to date. Staying fairly consistent with her caramel balayage in recent months, the 52-year-old singer boldly jumped into colored hair territory, debuting pastel pink locks on longtime hairstylist Chris Appleton’s Instagram last week.

In an eye-catching post from December 2, Appleton showed off Lopez’s new cotton candy pink hair, styled to perfection with darker roots and worn in an effortless wave. The singer also seemed to have gotten a trim as well, with the length falling around her chest, unlike the extensions she typically rocks.

Appleton captioned the picture, “Pink to make the boys wink,” adding, “What do you guys think to do those pink hair?” and even celebs couldn’t help but weigh in throughout the comment section. Paris Hilton added heart eyes and a string of pink heart emojis to the conversation, and makeup artist Ash K Holm wrote, “HOT.”

However, as J Lo herself has not shared any new photos of herself within the last week, it’s unclear if this change was recent, or a throwback from her DSW collection back in October when she debuted nearly identical locks for the first time. Perez Hilton was evidently skeptical as well, commenting, “Wig??” on the photo.

In fact, Appleton shared another video to social media on Tuesday with Lopez, and it appeared that the singer had returned to her classic caramel roots, complete with lengthy extensions to match. While the pink hair might merely be a throwback photo, it’s certainly one of the brightest and most dramatic looks J Lo has worn throughout her career.