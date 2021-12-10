Man injured after an auto-pedestrian crash at I-20, U.S. 69 in Lindale (Lindale, TX)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindale, TX

Nationwide Report
 5 days ago

On Thursday morning, a man was injured after a vehicle struck his foot in Lindale.

As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian accident took place at the intersection of Interstate 20 and U.S. Highway 69. Authorities actively responded to the scene after getting reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash just before 10 a.m.

