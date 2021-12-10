ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alger County, MI

Winter Storm Warning issued for Alger, Delta, Luce, Northern Schoolcraft, Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-11 11:49:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-11 16:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron, Luce by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-16 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Alger; Baraga; Delta; Dickinson; Gogebic; Iron; Luce; Marquette; Menominee; Northern Schoolcraft; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton; Southern Schoolcraft HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Upper and western Upper Michigan. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-16 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lee WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. Stronger gusts are possible with showers and storms this evening. * WHERE...In Missouri, Scotland and Clark Counties. In Iowa, Lee County. In Illinois, Henderson, Warren, Hancock and McDonough Counties. * WHEN...From 3 PM Today to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest wind gusts are likely to occur this evening and tonight.
LEE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Mountains, Southern Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 08:28:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Central Mountains; Southern Mountains; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs; Western Uinta Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. * WHERE...Southern Mountains, Central Mountains, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80, Wasatch Mountains I-80 North, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs and Western Uinta Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions will continue. Traction law restrictions are expected.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 08:54:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-16 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northern Trinity; Southern Trinity WINTER WEATHER CONTINUES Moderate to heavy precipitation will spread across a cold airmass located over interior portions of northwest California today. Snow is likely, with valley floors being impacted across Trinity County, and ridges and highway passes impacted over Del Norte, Humboldt, Lake, and eastern Mendocino Counties. Snow will continue falling over portions of Trinity County today and tonight. Snow will diminish across other areas this afternoon and evening. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 1000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow above 1500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches through Thursday morning...with heavier snow above 3000 feet. * WHERE...Southern Trinity and Northern Trinity Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Lakeshore Flood Watch issued for Delta, Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-16 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Delta; Southern Schoolcraft LAKESHORE FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...A long period of strong southerly winds, and waves building to 6 to 9 feet in the Bay of Green Bay and to as high as 15 feet on Lake Michigan, leading to significant lakeshore flooding. * WHERE...Southern Schoolcraft and Delta Counties. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Some roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure may be inundated. Significant shoreline erosion is likely. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The areas most likely to see lakeshore flooding and significant beach erosion will be those exposed to a south-southwest wind.
DELTA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Mountains, Southern Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 03:51:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Central Mountains; Southern Mountains; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs; Western Uinta Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Southern Mountains, Central Mountains, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80, Wasatch Mountains I-80 North, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs and Western Uinta Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Central Mountains, Southern Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 08:28:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-15 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including Official NWS Forecast, High End Amount, and Low End Amount, visit weather.gov/slc/winter. For winter road conditions from the Utah Department of Transportation, visit http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov/roadweatherforecast.aspx or dial 511. Target Area: Central Mountains; Southern Mountains; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Wasatch Plateau, Book Cliffs; Western Uinta Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. * WHERE...Southern Mountains, Central Mountains, Wasatch Mountains South of I-80, Wasatch Mountains I-80 North, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs and Western Uinta Mountains. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Winter driving conditions will continue. Traction law restrictions are expected.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-16 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Second Winter Storm to bring Snow to the Mountains and Foothills Wednesday into Thursday .Snow showers over the Sierra Nevada may continue into the evening. A second winter storm is set to impact Northern California early Wednesday through Thursday bringing additional heavy mountain snow and gusty winds to the area. Snow levels will range from 1000 to 2000 on Wednesday, gradually rising on Thursday. Significant travel delays and difficult mountain travel are anticipated. Strong winds will further reduce visibilities during this event with local whiteout conditions possible. WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches, with localized amounts from 2 to 3 feet, are expected. * WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...4 PM Wednesday to 10 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ALPINE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Lakeshore Flood Warning issued for Delta, Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-16 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Delta; Southern Schoolcraft LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...A long period of strong southerly winds, and waves building to 7 to 10 feet in the Bay of Green Bay and to as high as 16 feet on Lake Michigan, leading to significant lakeshore flooding. * WHERE...Delta and Southern Schoolcraft Counties. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads closed and low lying property including parking lots, lawns, and homes and businesses will be inundated near the lake. Some shoreline erosion will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The areas most likely to see lakeshore flooding and significant beach erosion will be those exposed to a south-southwest wind.
DELTA COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity by NWS

weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Alger, Baraga, Gogebic, Luce, Marquette, Northern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-16 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects, including holiday decorations, or bring them into a safe location prior to the onset of winds. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Alger; Baraga; Gogebic; Luce; Marquette; Northern Schoolcraft; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton; Southern Schoolcraft HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Alger, Luce, Baraga, Marquette, Ontonagon, Gogebic, Southern Schoolcraft, Southern Houghton and Northern Schoolcraft Counties. * WHEN...From 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening to 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Gogebic, Iron, Luce by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 22:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-16 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects, including holiday decorations, or bring them into a safe location prior to the onset of winds. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Alger; Baraga; Delta; Dickinson; Gogebic; Iron; Luce; Marquette; Menominee; Northern Schoolcraft; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton; Southern Schoolcraft HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Upper and western Upper Michigan. * WHEN...From 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening to 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Riverside County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 12:34:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-15 02:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding and localized flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall and isolated thunderstorms continues to be possible through this evening. Rainfall rates of 0.50 to 0.60 inches an hour, locally up to 0.75 inches an hour at times expected through late this afternoon. * WHERE...A portion of Southern California, including the following areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Valleys and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. This watch includes the Apple, El Dorado, and Bond burn scars. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Debris flow and flash flooding are possible, especially near recent burn scars, including Apple, El Dorado, and Bond burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A winter storm will bring significant precipitation to the area. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.50-1.5 inch west of the mountains, 2-3 inches along the San Diego and Riverside county mountains below 5000 feet, 2-4 inches below 5000 feet in the San Bernardino mountains, and 0.50 inch in the High Desert are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

