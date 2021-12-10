Winter Storm Warning issued for Alger, Delta, Luce, Northern Schoolcraft, Southern Schoolcraft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-15 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-16 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Second Winter Storm to bring Snow to the Mountains and Foothills Wednesday into Thursday .Snow showers over the Sierra Nevada may continue into the evening. A second winter storm is set to impact Northern California early Wednesday through Thursday bringing additional heavy mountain snow and gusty winds to the area. Snow levels will range from 1000 to 2000 on Wednesday, gradually rising on Thursday. Significant travel delays and difficult mountain travel are anticipated. Strong winds will further reduce visibilities during this event with local whiteout conditions possible. WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 10 AM PST THURSDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches, with localized amounts from 2 to 3 feet, are expected. * WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada. * WHEN...4 PM Wednesday to 10 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means there will be snow covered roads and limited visibilities. Travel is not recommended while the warning is in effect. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

ALPINE COUNTY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO