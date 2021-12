While the American musical duo may seem like any other band on the surface, their electrifying performances and devotion to their fans make them special. When people think about dedicated fans, artists that come to mind are Beyoncé, Taylor Swift or BTS. While Twenty One Pilots is becoming more well-known, many still don’t know about how devoted their fan base, known as the clique, actually is. Fans can claim they would do anything for their favorite band, but the fans of Twenty One Pilots truly commit to the bit.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO